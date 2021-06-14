Processing Machine #2 (revamped)

🎟️ Creatives, last chance! Get tickets to our Analytics & Authenticity on Instagram Dribbble Workshop with Sophia Chang on 6/24. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Decided to approach my 2nd processing machine design with new colors, lighting & camera angle and after a little work I came up with this illustration.
I collaborated with my friends Roozbeham & Reza Moradi and together we created the Logo & the UI then we added them to my illustration and here's the final result 🤘😄
