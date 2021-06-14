Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Processing Machine #2 (revamped)

Processing Machine #2 (revamped) process leaf hero website gear pipe purple machine 3dart logo illustration render b3d cycles blender 3d
Decided to approach my 2nd processing machine design with new colors, lighting & camera angle and after a little work I came up with this illustration.

I collaborated with my friends Roozbeham & Reza Moradi and together we created the Logo & the UI then we added them to my illustration and here's the final result 🤘😄
Rebound of
Processing Machine #2
