Over the course of 100 days, I was challenged by dailyui.co to design a different element every day.
I had lots of fun doing this challenge!
I also can say that it helped me improve and deepen my design skills, designing a number of UI elements.
I have now, a much better understanding about the design process.
I hope you enjoy my work and get inspired by it. Be free to leave any kind of feedback.
Full project 👇🏻
Daily UI | 100 Days Challenge