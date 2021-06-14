Rita Queirós

Daily UI | 100 Days Challenge

Daily UI | 100 Days Challenge
Over the course of 100 days, I was challenged by dailyui.co to design a different element every day.

I had lots of fun doing this challenge!
I also can say that it helped me improve and deepen my design skills, designing a number of UI elements.
I have now, a much better understanding about the design process.

I hope you enjoy my work and get inspired by it. Be free to leave any kind of feedback.

