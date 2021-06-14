Boris Rayich

Duck

Duck awesome cool retro provocative humoristic joke funny label illustration fowl bird duck
A personal project. Ended up being on t-shirts
https://www.designbyhumans.com/shop/t-shirt/men/duck/1649807/

Posted on Jun 14, 2021
