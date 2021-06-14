Alexander Samar

ayala

Alexander Samar
Alexander Samar
  • Save
ayala concept uiux web site blue charity inspiration ux ui landingpage website webdesign design landing alexandersamar
Download color palette

Landing page concept for charitable organization.

You can see it on my website: alexandersamar.com

What do you think about this one? Would you change anything? Share your opinion below in the comments.⁠

Follow me for more web design inspiration.

If you have project just DM me.

insta: alexandersamar | hello@alexandersamar.com | alexandersamar.com

Alexander Samar
Alexander Samar

More by Alexander Samar

View profile
    • Like