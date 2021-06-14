Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Ljubisa Kukulj

Norwegian Wolt Food Ordering Mobile Application

Norwegian Wolt Food Ordering Mobile Application track map dark blue smartphone mobile application ordering food wolt
In my city there is a couple of food ordering mobile apps. Pauza, Wolt, Glovo, Bolt and others. Just to be clear, I have them all installed, but for some reason I stick to Wolt just because of the simplicity they offer to their users + they have a nice customer support as well.

Because of that I wanted to see what can I do as an upgrade in look & feel for their application so I added extra spice at the image section and some pretty useful quick look infos me and my friends would love to see in the next update.

In the end. It was fun doing it.

Posted on Jun 14, 2021
Ljubisa Kukulj

