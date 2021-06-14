Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Farhan designer 93

Mobile App - Food Delivery

Farhan designer 93
Farhan designer 93
  • Save
Mobile App - Food Delivery vector logo branding illustration ui ux typography graphic design design app
Download color palette

Hi Guys,

Have a nice day!
Foody is a place that provides you with fresh & healthy food with different menu everyday.
Take a look at this awesome on boarding to a food delivery app!
Feel free to leave feed back, don't forget to press (L) & don't forget to follow @Farhandesigner93

Thank you
---------------

Feel free to contact us: farhan.bd.3533@gmail.com

View all tags
Posted on Jun 14, 2021
Farhan designer 93
Farhan designer 93

More by Farhan designer 93

View profile
    • Like