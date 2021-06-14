XH Art & Design

Social Media Design for Eid greetings 2021

illustration design social media design banner design ad design banner graphic design
This is social media design for Eid greetings 2021, Eid Mubarak 1442H for everyone who are celebrating~!! 🙏
Wishing you all wonderdul Eid al-Fitr ❤
Selamat Hari Raya Idul Fitri 1442H gaess, mohon maaf lahir batin ya 🙏❤️✨✨ I post this for my portfolio :) #REPOST :v

We made a Logo design, banner design, poster, Flyer, social media design, and more..
I also have a drawing skills that based on anime and manga styles, may if you want to see my arts and ask for commission you can also visit my main instagram account : https://www.instagram.com/xiaohuang__/

Keep in touch : https://www.instagram.com/xh_artndesign/

