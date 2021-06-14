On demand service app using Handy clone

Have you ever thought of ruling the on demand service industry by launching an attention-grabbing on demand service app?

If yes, then make use of Appkodes iDemand, a ready-to-use handy clone solution that is built with creative features and functionalities, updated technologies, speed performance, and so on.

Also, it has stunning features such as option for placing your desired service requirement, location/service-based search filters, option for placing bid on service, etc.

Therefore, run a profitable on demand service business by utilizing our handy clone.