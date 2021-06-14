XH Art & Design

BROCHURE DESIGN CONTAINING MENU FOR CULINARY AND DURIAN EVENT

This is menu design for culinary event that I made with brochure style, actually, this is indeed a brochure that contains information and promotions related to culinary menu and events held at an exhibition. I post this for my portfolio :)

I also have a drawing skills that based on anime and manga styles

