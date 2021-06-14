Windows X Total Concept Redesign & Update Of Look And Feel

Today I realized Windows made some update and they added a small weather widget at the start. Wow... really useful right? But in the end, they really needed to do something in order to say: "Well, we update our systems all the time."

As a designer and a tech lover I tried out both Windows and macOS enviroments as well as couple of Linux distros. Because of that I really wanted to try out and see what type of design I could make for Windows upgrade, since Windows is the one I use the most at this moment.

So... here it is. I made a crazy Windows and macOS hybrid with couple of features non of them actually have.

At first. You can see the macOS style with docker and menu at the top of screen. Having in mind file manager is the app I use the most I wanted to play with it a bit.

