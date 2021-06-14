Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Tanmay Rai

Food App

Tanmay Rai
Tanmay Rai
  • Save
Food App ui design mobile app designer user interface uiux ios food app
Download color palette

Check out my Instagram page for more work and prototyping :-
https://instagram.com/theuidesign

or search @theuidesign

View all tags
Posted on Jun 14, 2021
Tanmay Rai
Tanmay Rai

More by Tanmay Rai

View profile
    • Like