James West

Daily Logo Challenge Day 10: Flame Logo

Daily Logo Challenge Day 10: Flame Logo

🔥 Day 10 of the #dailylogochallenge

✍🏼 Flame logo with the name ‘Flint & Flame’

Fun little one - using the arm of the F from a font I found (BlackFat) I put down some firewood and started a fire 🔥🪵

I’m attempting the Daily Logo Challenge - one a day for 50 days, I’ll use a prompt to create a logo and flex my design muscle 💪🏼

