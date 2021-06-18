Lastline 2.0

Hey, Dribbblers! 👋

Who's up for a new shot? After completing Lastline's WebApp revamp, Pixelmatters started working on a new project with the code name "Krakatoa." It was focused on Lastline's future, with another proof of concept and creative direction.

But, while envisioning "Krakatoa," Lastline got acquired by VMware. And even though it didn't materialize, we quickly adjusted Lastline's WebApp Look&Feel to be aligned with VMware's visual guidelines.

