Flyer Design for Durian Party and Eid special culinary

This is flyer design for durian party and 2021 Eid special culinary at Indonesia Mall Called deVoyage, I post this for my portfolio :)
We made a Logo design, banner design, poster, Flyer, social media design, and more..
I also have a drawing skills that based on anime and manga styles, may if you want to see my arts and ask for commission you can also visit my main instagram account : https://www.instagram.com/xiaohuang__/
Really appreciate your feedback guys! Hit "L" on your keyboard if you LIKE it. Or hit the comment box below if you have some thoughts <3
=====
I'm available for new projects part time or full time. So let's talk about it!
Keep in touch : https://www.instagram.com/xh_artndesign/