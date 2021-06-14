Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Filippo donuts® — Logotype / Identity

Filippo donuts® — Logotype / Identity identity branding typography vector logodesign logo logotype wordmark lettermark
Logotype for Filippo donuts®. The main symbol in the logo is the letter O which symbolizes the "Bite a donut"

