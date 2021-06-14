hexagon.agency

Alliance Main Page Animated

hexagon.agency
hexagon.agency
Hire Us
  • Save
Download color palette

One of the purposes of this design was to build a strong association with cybersport and team spirit. Even if you remove games' mentions from the renewed Alliance website, you feel the esports vibe.

This shot is dedicated to the main page — the place where you become an Alliance's die-hard fun.

Btw, the full case is already on Hex’s blog

Hex's other works | Hex's blog | Hex's website | Behance | Facebook | Instagram

View all tags
Posted on Jun 14, 2021
hexagon.agency
hexagon.agency
is your swiss-knife partner for digital
Hire Us

More by hexagon.agency

View profile
    • Like