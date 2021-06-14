Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Banking App Onboarding

Rodbank is an online banking application designed to make the user’s experience of Interaction with the bank simple and easy. Onboarding screens demonstrate a quick overview and the benefits the user will get using the app.

Check out this whole concept on Behance.
