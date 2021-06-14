Banking App Onboarding

🎟️ Creatives, last chance! Get tickets to our Analytics & Authenticity on Instagram Dribbble Workshop with Sophia Chang on 6/24. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Rodbank is an online banking application designed to make the user’s experience of Interaction with the bank simple and easy. Onboarding screens demonstrate a quick overview and the benefits the user will get using the app.
We are pleased to read your comments
Check out this whole concept on Behance.
Want to work with us? Contact us.