Bidyut Kumar

Fastly translate brand identity

Bidyut Kumar
Bidyut Kumar
  • Save
Fastly translate brand identity best designer dribbble fast translate art work colorful brand designer logo idea illustrator visual identity logo inspiration gradient logo f letter logo translate logo uxui design typography logotype modern logo branding
Download color palette

Full View
------------------------------
Global Translate service for customers. Online, fast, and secure service. Provide translation to any cases: immigration, medical, educational docs.

if you like my shot, Hit ❤️ or press "L". Leave a comment and follow us to get more shots like this.
------------------------------
Let's work together! Contact me at - 👇👇👇
📩 Email: bidyutkumarbd@gmail.com
WhatsApp: Text Here
-------------------------------
Follow me on
Behance | Instagram | Linkedin

Bidyut Kumar
Bidyut Kumar

More by Bidyut Kumar

View profile
    • Like