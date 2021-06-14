Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Aleksandar Blagic

HRMS Candidate Card

HRMS Candidate Card jobseeker job app interview hiring hiring platform human resources mobile mobile ui mobile app mobile design chat message app work design ux clean ui minimalist hr hrms
Hey Dribbblers 👋

Today I want to share with you the basic concept for the candidate card in the process of HR recruiting, for a desktop application with which users can easily navigate through the list of candidates.

