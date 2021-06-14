Kemdirim Akujuobi

Crypto Merchant Dashboard

Kemdirim Akujuobi
Kemdirim Akujuobi
  • Save
Crypto Merchant Dashboard mobile web lightmode animation uidesign uxdesign ux dashboard crypto
Download color palette

A crypto SAAS dashboard designed for a platform in Nigeria. This project didn't get off the ground and I will be uploading snippets I finished.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 14, 2021
Kemdirim Akujuobi
Kemdirim Akujuobi

More by Kemdirim Akujuobi

View profile
    • Like