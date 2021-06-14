Coretus

Dating App Concept

Coretus
Coretus
Hire Me
  • Save
Dating App Concept branding
Download color palette

Hello Dribbbles!

This is our new exploration. We have worked on Dating App concept. It helps singles find their match by visiting their profile and knowing their interest.

Hope you like it 😉

Feel free to give us feedback.
Please enjoy our posts and follow us, press "L" if you love it. ❤️
-------------------------------------------------
Have an idea? Let's work on it: Email: business@coretus.com

View all tags
Posted on Jun 14, 2021
Coretus
Coretus
Turn ideas into a creative and appealing Design
Hire Me

More by Coretus

View profile
    • Like