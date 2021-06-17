Lastline • Sidebar

🎟️ Creatives, last chance! Get tickets to our Analytics & Authenticity on Instagram Dribbble Workshop with Sophia Chang on 6/24. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Hey, everyone! 🏀
Time for another shot... Today we have Lastline, a pioneer in anti-malware research and AI-powered network detection and response.
With the design core pillars created, we redesigned specific dashboards and sections of the Lastline's WebApp — menu, sidebar, and individual components.
But, we also introduced animations and visuals queues to add a layer of dynamism. By making these visualization graphs more pleasing to look at, Pixelmatters made the entire experience more consistent and user-friendly.
What do you think about these modular sections created for the sidebar?
Read the full story and take a look at other crucial design decisions in this project → Case Study
