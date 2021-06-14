Ukumelana Eternal Dreamers Logo Design

Ukumelana started as a streetwear & accessories brand in 2017 dedicated to urban and non-ordinary people. With custom-made t-shirts, hoodies, and bags we managed to gather a small circle of people with the same goals, interests, and abilities.

In 2019 we closed our webshop since we started to feel like we are slowly turning off our main goal and dream. Since then we worked hard to restart the brand so we can seal the goals and dreams we have towards our brand.

This year... 2021. we are restarting our brand, and our rules, goals, and dreams are going to be written so we all can share them and remind each other of what was the main reason for doing it again.

What do we offer?

• T-Shirts

• Hoodies

• Bags

• Didactic Toys

• Figures

• Gadgets

What is special about us?

• Everything we make is either from recycled materials or with materials that are easy to recycle (Yes, even the plastic).

• Everything we make is unique and custom-made for each of our customers (Collection items are sold only for a maximum of 10 people. Which means we will never sell more than 10 t-shirts with the same design. Ever. Period.).

• Every time we sell something via our webshop we are going to donate 30% of our income to charities or individuals dedicated to kids.

We believe that our job is to keep an eye on future generations. In the end. We are eternal dreamers so... Who, if not us. When, if not now!

