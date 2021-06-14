Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Creole Studios

Training Program Management Software

Creole Studios
Creole Studios
management software management desktop app program software training program dashboard app dashboard uiux design uiux uidesign ui
Dashboard screens with intuitive graphs, client & program management functionalities for a company that offers executive training programs to the employees of various local & multinational organizations. As this portal is information heavy, focus was given on organizing it in a user intuitive way, keeping various options organized in different tabs and sub-tabs.

Creole Studios
Creole Studios

