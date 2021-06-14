🎟️ Creatives, last chance! Get tickets to our Analytics & Authenticity on Instagram Dribbble Workshop with Sophia Chang on 6/24. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Hi Everyone,
This is my redesign app from a design that I previously worked on with my team in a short course. The theme of this design is a travel plan app with a case of someone who needs a travel plan because he is confused about making his own plan, he wants a tour plan feature so he can better design his vacation activities, and edit his plan according to what he needs.
What do you think about my design?, please enjoy leave a comment below for feedback on my design if you have a time.
Let’s talking about anything
gttkaca2@gmail.com or get me on Behance : https://www.behance.net/gatotpriambodo1
Thank You