Hi Everyone,

This is my redesign app from a design that I previously worked on with my team in a short course. The theme of this design is a travel plan app with a case of someone who needs a travel plan because he is confused about making his own plan, he wants a tour plan feature so he can better design his vacation activities, and edit his plan according to what he needs.

What do you think about my design?, please enjoy leave a comment below for feedback on my design if you have a time.

Let’s talking about anything

gttkaca2@gmail.com or get me on Behance : https://www.behance.net/gatotpriambodo1

Thank You