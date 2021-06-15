Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Hafid Fachrudin

#Exploration - NFT Dashboard

Hafid Fachrudin
Hafid Fachrudin
Hire Me
  • Save
#Exploration - NFT Dashboard homepage overview eth digital artwork digital nft dark mode dark theme dark artcollection collection buy sell crypto dashboard artwork app design ui website
#Exploration - NFT Dashboard homepage overview eth digital artwork digital nft dark mode dark theme dark artcollection collection buy sell crypto dashboard artwork app design ui website
Download color palette
  1. NFT - 1.png
  2. NFT-2.png

I just did exploration about NFT artwork Dashboard on the front page which is user can see all trending artworks and easy to bookmark and I insipired by Foundation.app and Makersplace.com. What do you think?

Image Credit: Unsplash.com ( Andrii Leonov | Brigith Roosipuu | JJ Jordan | Mae Mu | Alexander Ant)

Follow me on:
Dribbble | Instagram | Twitter | work inquiry: hafidfach@gmail.com

Hafid Fachrudin
Hafid Fachrudin
Available for new project | Illustration, UI, Icon, Branding
Hire Me

More by Hafid Fachrudin

View profile
    • Like