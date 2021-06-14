eCommerce Store App Design

🎟️ Creatives, last chance! Get tickets to our Analytics & Authenticity on Instagram Dribbble Workshop with Sophia Chang on 6/24. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Hello Dribbbles,
We are happy to share the design of an eCommerce store! ✌
We have used a lean color palette so that user can focus on products and read the details clearly!
Hope you like it 😉
Feel free to give us feedback.
Please enjoy our posts and follow us, press "L" if you love it. ❤️
-------------------------------------------------
Have an idea? Let's work on it: Email: business@coretus.com