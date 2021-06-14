Nguyen Nhut

An Evolution - Zelda

Nguyen Nhut
Nguyen Nhut
Hire Me
  • Save
An Evolution - Zelda game nintendo zelda isometric cute animation lowpoly illustration blender 2d 3d
Download color palette
  1. nintendo_Link_Dribbble2.mp4
  2. clay.png

This is what I saw from childhood games
Thanks for watching my work! Instagram

View all tags
Posted on Jun 14, 2021
Nguyen Nhut
Nguyen Nhut
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Nguyen Nhut

View profile
    • Like