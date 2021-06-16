Pixelmatters

Lastline • Components

Pixelmatters
Pixelmatters
Hire Us
  • Save
Lastline • Components design studio web design user interface uxdesign uidesign webapp cybersecurity uxui uiux product design designux product productdesign web apps product strategy digital design interface designer design systems
Download color palette

Hey, Dribbblers! 👋

Here's another shot of Lastline — a pioneer in anti-malware research and AI-powered network detection and response.

Apart from simplification, Pixelmatters had to guarantee scalability. So, we built Lastline's design system, organizing every component from tabs, buttons, typography to colors.

Together, Lastline's new UX, UI and design system would become the foundation for Lastline's future, ready for any upcoming changes or features.

See the complete story → Case Study


If you like our work follow us on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and/or Behance.

Pixelmatters
Pixelmatters
Digital Product Studio
Hire Us

More by Pixelmatters

View profile
    • Like