Lastline • Components

🎟️ Freelancers! Join our free & interactive two-part crash course with industry legends Mt Freelance on July 14 + 21. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hey, Dribbblers! 👋
Here's another shot of Lastline — a pioneer in anti-malware research and AI-powered network detection and response.
Apart from simplification, Pixelmatters had to guarantee scalability. So, we built Lastline's design system, organizing every component from tabs, buttons, typography to colors.
Together, Lastline's new UX, UI and design system would become the foundation for Lastline's future, ready for any upcoming changes or features.
See the complete story → Case Study
—
If you like our work follow us on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and/or Behance.