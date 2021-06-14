SIMPLE ONLINE SHOP LOGO DESIGN

🎟️ Creatives, last chance! Get tickets to our Analytics & Authenticity on Instagram Dribbble Workshop with Sophia Chang on 6/24. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
This is a simple logo design specifically for the use of micro businesses in e-commerce, the customer wants the logo to be made as cute as possible with her young daughter to be a mascot and accompanied by a teddy bear, I made it as simple as possible because the customer asked for it to be done quickly,
I made this within 30 minutes 2x revisions, I post this for my portfolio :)
and you can find the shop on Shopee, take a look at the products, maybe you are interested, Indonesian citizens :'3 , https://shopee.co.id/cellaresmawan
