SIMPLE ONLINE SHOP LOGO DESIGN

This is a simple logo design specifically for the use of micro businesses in e-commerce, the customer wants the logo to be made as cute as possible with her young daughter to be a mascot and accompanied by a teddy bear, I made it as simple as possible because the customer asked for it to be done quickly,

I made this within 30 minutes 2x revisions, I post this for my portfolio :)

and you can find the shop on Shopee, take a look at the products, maybe you are interested, Indonesian citizens :'3 , https://shopee.co.id/cellaresmawan

Really appreciate your feedback guys! Hit "L" on your keyboard if you LIKE it. Or hit the comment box below if you have some thoughts <3

=====

I'm available for new projects part time or full time. So let's talk about it!

Keep in touch : https://www.instagram.com/xh_artndesign/