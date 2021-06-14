Ali Shetabi

Daily UI 001 - Sign Up

Ali Shetabi
Ali Shetabi
  • Save
Daily UI 001 - Sign Up ux ui minimal design
Download color palette

Here is my first design for #DailyUI Challenge.
Hope you like it :)

View all tags
Posted on Jun 14, 2021
Ali Shetabi
Ali Shetabi

More by Ali Shetabi

View profile
    • Like