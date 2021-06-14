Marianna

Energy consumption app

Marianna
Marianna
  • Save
Energy consumption app android ios mobile app ux ui user experiens ux ui figma web electric smart smart home energy consumption desktop consumption app blue
Download color palette

This is the first industrial non-invasive power consumption monitoring ecosystem.
I created app for Android & IOS systems, also there was created website and Landing Page.

Marianna
Marianna

More by Marianna

View profile
    • Like