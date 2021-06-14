David Salmon

Daily UI - #055 - Icon Set

Daily UI - #055 - Icon Set
Very quick from-scratch fast food icon set - imagining they would be used next to section headers on a menu under Burgers, Fries, Drinks and Desserts.

Posted on Jun 14, 2021
