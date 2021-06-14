Hugo Spilker

Euro 2020: Live it. For Real.

Hugo Spilker
Hugo Spilker
  • Save
Euro 2020: Live it. For Real. print helvetica minimal swiss style layout publication magazine book editorial design graphic design
Download color palette

An experimental publication for the upcoming European Football Championship 2020, taking place from June 11 to July 11 2021.

Hugo Spilker
Hugo Spilker

More by Hugo Spilker

View profile
    • Like