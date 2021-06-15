Lastline • Dashboard

Hey, everyone!

It's time for another shot of Lastline — a pioneer in anti-malware research and AI-powered network detection and response.

Lastline was on a quest for simplification. First, given the complexity the cybersecurity sector holds, and secondly, because every IT professional should be able to use their WebApp, despite their technical expertise.

So, Pixelmatters focused on simplifying while improving the WebApp's experience and design to meet Lastline's challenge.

