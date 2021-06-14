Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Kailash Saravanan
CNIT

Clothing Store App UI

Kailash Saravanan
CNIT
Kailash Saravanan for CNIT
Hire Us
  • Save
Clothing Store App UI clothing ui clothing app ui challenge vibrant ui colorful modern trendy clean ui graphic design minimal interface design app interface app design cleanui dailyui uidesign ux uiux
Clothing Store App UI clothing ui clothing app ui challenge vibrant ui colorful modern trendy clean ui graphic design minimal interface design app interface app design cleanui dailyui uidesign ux uiux
Download color palette
  1. dribbble1.png
  2. dribbble2.png

Here is a minimal clothing store UI✨

Press "L" or "F" if you like my work❤️.
Also feel free to leave your feedback. It really means a lot to me :)

Feel free to check out my

Instagram | Behance Portfolio | Personal website

CNIT
CNIT
Hire Us

More by CNIT

View profile
    • Like