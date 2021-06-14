Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Hannah
Veeqo

Renaming kits to bundles

Hannah
Veeqo
Hannah for Veeqo
Renaming kits to bundles
As we work towards giving US leads a great new user experience, we've also been making slight changes in the content writing too.

As a result, kits are now called bundles. This visual gives you a brief overlook on how it works 🍎🍐🍌

Posted on Jun 14, 2021
Veeqo
Veeqo

