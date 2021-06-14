Eashwar Raj R

Restaurant booking

Eashwar Raj R
Eashwar Raj R
  • Save
Restaurant booking ux ui typography design app
Download color palette

Hey Guys!🖖🏽

I Have Designed a app for the easiest way to discover and book restaurants Table in your city. The app makes it easy to search for restaurants, check food menus, preview food and restaurant photos, read reviews from users like you and book promotions.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 14, 2021
Eashwar Raj R
Eashwar Raj R

More by Eashwar Raj R

View profile
    • Like