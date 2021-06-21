Luca Codarini

ONE by NorthSound - Product Page

Luca Codarini
Luca Codarini
  • Save
ONE by NorthSound - Product Page logo cycles blender3d 3d branding ui blender design
Download color palette

ONE by NorthSound
The future of home audio system.
Product design, branding and UI design.

-
Not for commercial use

View all tags
Posted on Jun 21, 2021
Luca Codarini
Luca Codarini
Product & Experience Designer

More by Luca Codarini

View profile
    • Like