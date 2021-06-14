CopyGen Mobile App

CopyGen's main problem was an extensive and complicated communication and customer service process. We proposed and designed an online order management system.

✨How did we help?

We created a system which is easy to use and intuitive for every customer and employee. The CopyGen's system allows employees to easily manage orders and their sequence, preview print products and issue invoices. In addition the system reduces the time of order processing by the employee to a minimum, analyses productivity, profitability and production occupancy. It will help scale the production. Every interaction becomes as simple and pleasant as possible.

See you soon for the next shots! 👋🏻

----------------------------

See more projects

Clutch | Portfolio | Behance

Send us a message and say hello@highsolutions.pl

We're open for new projects!

Don't forget to press "L" and give us feedback!