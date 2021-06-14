CopyGen Mobile App

🎟️ Creatives, last chance! Get tickets to our Analytics & Authenticity on Instagram Dribbble Workshop with Sophia Chang on 6/24. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
CopyGen's main problem was an extensive and complicated communication and customer service process. We proposed and designed an online order management system.
✨How did we help?
We created a system which is easy to use and intuitive for every customer and employee. The CopyGen's system allows employees to easily manage orders and their sequence, preview print products and issue invoices. In addition the system reduces the time of order processing by the employee to a minimum, analyses productivity, profitability and production occupancy. It will help scale the production. Every interaction becomes as simple and pleasant as possible.
