Flourish business card by VS

Flourish business card by VS card business businesscard logo ui branding vector typography art typographic typogaphy illustrator design
Hello, Dribble family!

It took so long time before I posted a new work here. I want to present you my business card which was being made when I was inspired unrealistic leaves forms and flowers as well as their colors.
I experimented with typography and came to these fonts.
Header is ''Krungthep'' and the main text is ''Regular Lato''.
Also you can see a dropped shadow which is also kind of an attribute of my vision.

