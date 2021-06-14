Flourish business card by VS

🎟️ Creatives, last chance! Get tickets to our Analytics & Authenticity on Instagram Dribbble Workshop with Sophia Chang on 6/24. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Sponsored by
Thinkific
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hello, Dribble family!
It took so long time before I posted a new work here. I want to present you my business card which was being made when I was inspired unrealistic leaves forms and flowers as well as their colors.
I experimented with typography and came to these fonts.
Header is ''Krungthep'' and the main text is ''Regular Lato''.
Also you can see a dropped shadow which is also kind of an attribute of my vision.
Look forward to seeing your likes and comments ❤️😘