Flourish business card by VS

Hello, Dribble family!

It took so long time before I posted a new work here. I want to present you my business card which was being made when I was inspired unrealistic leaves forms and flowers as well as their colors.

I experimented with typography and came to these fonts.

Header is ''Krungthep'' and the main text is ''Regular Lato''.

Also you can see a dropped shadow which is also kind of an attribute of my vision.

