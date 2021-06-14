CHRISTMAS PHOTOBOOTH DESIGN 1

🎟️ Creatives, last chance! Get tickets to our Analytics & Authenticity on Instagram Dribbble Workshop with Sophia Chang on 6/24. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
This is a simple backdrop design for a photobooth or something like that and used for Christmas celebrations at some church on Dec 2020, the size is 3 x 3 m. There are two versions that I made for this event. this is the 1st design, I post this for my portfolio :)
anyway the design is also useable for social media post as an online christmas greeting card :D
I'm available for new projects part time or full time. So let's talk about it!
Keep in touch : https://www.instagram.com/xh_artndesign/