Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Eashwar Raj R

Magazine Cover Page

Eashwar Raj R
Eashwar Raj R
  • Save
Magazine Cover Page ux ui typography design app
Download color palette

Hello Guys!

I have designed a cover page for my college club Hope you guys like it🏀

View all tags
Posted on Jun 14, 2021
Eashwar Raj R
Eashwar Raj R

More by Eashwar Raj R

View profile
    • Like