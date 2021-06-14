Yestay Zhengis

Avaler

Avaler jewelry swallow bird logo bird type logotype branding logo
Continuing to refurbish some old logos I had designed. This time it is the one for a small jewelry shop here in Astana.

Posted on Jun 14, 2021
Hi! Grapic design freelancer from Astana, KZ
