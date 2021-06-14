Theyyattam - Indian Classical Dance, North Kerala state, India

Theyyamor Theyyattam is a popular Hindu ritual of worship in North Kerala state, India, predominant in the Kolathunadu area.

Theyyam consisted of several thousand-year-old traditions, rituals and customs. The performers of Theyyam belong to the lower caste community in ancient caste structure formed by Namboothiri brahmins in Kerala, and have an important position in Theyyam. The people of these districts consider Theyyam itself as a channel to a God and they thus seek blessings from Theyyam. It is performed by mainly by males, except the Devakoothu theyyam.

It is a ritualistic dance with its rare and grotesque make-up and costume, lively foot work, gymnastic fervour and ritualistic vitality

There are around 400 different theyyams in Kerala. The main deity is goddess Bagavathi or Badrakali. Songs are sung praising the goddess about her victory against the demons.