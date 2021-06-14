Travel Agency Web Design

Hey, people!

I'm happy to share my project. This time it's a landing page for moutain travel agency, specialized in trekking and rock climbing of high complexity.

THE MAIN PURPOSE and TARGETED ACTION

to encourage users to share contact's information and preferences for the mountain trips and gear.

IMPLEMENTAION

Marketing:

- Analysing the target audience: moutain hikers, climbers and bikers who want to get new experience in the mountaineering and extreme trips.

- identifying competitive advantages

Visual language and communications:

- colors: using red elements, fonts and buttons. Deep red with its shades is associated with high level activity and risk.

- lines: chopped shapes, straight, but sometimes broken lines resemble abrupt rock rises and steep vertical peaks.

- a large number of photos are used both on the top layer and on the background. This technique creates a sense of perspective and depth of space.

AS A RESULT:

Unique web design system, user experience and design were created tailored to the needs of the target audience.

SOFTWARE TOOLS:

Adobe XD, Photoshop

_ _

I CREATE:

— DESIGN SYSTEM: WEB and UI/UX DESIGN

— WEB DEVELOPMENT

— OPTIONAL: PRODUCT AND UX research

I focus in the visual communication and create functional and convenient user's unterfaces. I translate digital, color and shape language for your buisnes purpose and give my clients unique solutions.

FEEL FREE TO CONTACT ME:

zhannakcreativecode@gmail.com