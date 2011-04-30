Cobus Bester

Wootrip UK 2011

Wootrip UK 2011 design web blue stamp woothemes beer
Blog post graphic for WooThemes for our upcoming trip to the UK for DIBI. Who's going to join us for a drink? :)

In action here - http://www.woothemes.com/2011/04/beers-wordpress-woo-in-london/

* Beer glass illustration from iStockphoto

Posted on Apr 30, 2011
