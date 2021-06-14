Bhavesh

Clothing Store Web UI - #Exploration

Bhavesh
Bhavesh
  • Save
Clothing Store Web UI - #Exploration cloth website clothing website ui design adobe photoshop adobe illustrator
Download color palette

Hi There,
This is a App UI #Exploration for a clothing store. Hope you guys will like it. Let me know your thought's on that. Your feedback and appreciation is always welcome 🙂
👗 Fashion | Clothing e-commerce web design
Available for crafting your ideas.

Shoot a mail at - bhaveshpaladiya786.bk@gmail.com
Press L if you enjoy it 😉

Thanks !

#design #graphicdesign #ui #ux #uidesign #uxdesign #userinterface #webdesign

Bhavesh
Bhavesh

More by Bhavesh

View profile
    • Like