Cloudy Splash Screen - Cloud Apps Design

🎟️ Creatives, last chance! Get tickets to our Analytics & Authenticity on Instagram Dribbble Workshop with Sophia Chang on 6/24. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Sponsored by
Thinkific
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hello Fellas,
this is my new shot. I hope you like it.🔥🔥🔥
Cloudy Splash Screen
Cloudy is an online storage app that you can use however you want. With a friendly design, you can feel comfortable to use it.
What do u think ?🧐
Please press the 'L' button to support me and provide input and criticism so that my work can be even better.🙏🙏
want some design like this ?🤔
contact me nan.bibip27@gmail.com
Have a nice day !!!
C U🥳🥳
Tools
Illustration = Illustrator
Design = XD