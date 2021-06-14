Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
NaN_27

Cloudy Splash Screen - Cloud Apps Design

NaN_27
NaN_27
  • Save
Cloudy Splash Screen - Cloud Apps Design ui designer file cloud app cloud splash screen ux dark theme dark branding ui minimal illustration graphic design flat design clean bright color
Download color palette

Hello Fellas,

this is my new shot. I hope you like it.🔥🔥🔥

Cloudy Splash Screen
Cloudy is an online storage app that you can use however you want. With a friendly design, you can feel comfortable to use it.

What do u think ?🧐

Please press the 'L' button to support me and provide input and criticism so that my work can be even better.🙏🙏

want some design like this ?🤔
contact me nan.bibip27@gmail.com

Have a nice day !!!
C U🥳🥳

Tools
Illustration = Illustrator
Design = XD

NaN_27
NaN_27

More by NaN_27

View profile
    • Like