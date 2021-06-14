POSTER DESIGN TO PROMOTE THE APPLICATION OF PHYSICAL DISTANCING

🎟️ Creatives, last chance! Get tickets to our Analytics & Authenticity on Instagram Dribbble Workshop with Sophia Chang on 6/24. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Sponsored by
Thinkific
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
This is POSTER DESIGN TO PROMOTE THE IMPLEMENTATION OF PHYSICAL DISTANCING to anticipate the covid-19 pandemic, I made this in 2020, the design prioritizes the application and written regulations that are required at the beginning of the pandemic, I post this for my portfolio :)
Really appreciate your feedback guys! Hit "L" on your keyboard if you LIKE it. Or hit the comment box below if you have some thoughts <3
=====
I'm available for new projects part time or full time. So let's talk about it!
Keep in touch : https://www.instagram.com/xh_artndesign/