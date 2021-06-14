Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
XH Art & Design

POSTER DESIGN TO PROMOTE THE APPLICATION OF PHYSICAL DISTANCING

XH Art & Design
XH Art & Design
POSTER DESIGN TO PROMOTE THE APPLICATION OF PHYSICAL DISTANCING
This is POSTER DESIGN TO PROMOTE THE IMPLEMENTATION OF PHYSICAL DISTANCING to anticipate the covid-19 pandemic, I made this in 2020, the design prioritizes the application and written regulations that are required at the beginning of the pandemic, I post this for my portfolio :)

XH Art & Design
XH Art & Design

